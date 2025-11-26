Peshawar: A jirga consisting of traders associated with the Pak-Afghan borders met with Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman at Mufti Mahmood Markaz Peshawar and informed them of the economic and trade risks due to the prolonged closure of the borders.

According to the traders, the borders have been closed for 45 days, due to which traders have lost millions of rupees. If the government does not restore trade immediately, the national treasury, including the traders, is also at risk of further heavy losses.

Jamiat leader Maulana Fazlur Rehman expressed deep concern and regret over the trade closure and assured the traders that Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam will raise an effective voice on all forums regarding this issue of traders.

The delegation included JUI-FATA Ameer Maulana Jamaluddin, Senator Maulana Atta-ul-Haq Darwish, Mufti Misbahuddin, Chairman of North Waziristan All Traders Association Sanaullah Hamzoni, Abdul Sattar Khan, Malik Zarabat Khan, Malik Ruhullah and other traders.