British High Commissioner to Pakistan Jane Marriott has said that Pakistan is promoting active global engagement to further strengthen diplomatic, economic and strategic partnerships, while bilateral trade between Pakistan and the UK has reached an all-time high of more than $6 billion last year.

British High Commissioner Jane Marriott has said that a new era of stability, economic and strategic cooperation has begun in Pakistan-UK relations. Pakistan is promoting active global engagement to further strengthen diplomatic, economic and strategic partnerships.

British High Commissioner Jane Marriott said that an important meeting was held between Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and British National Guard Advisor Jonathan Powell, in which the commitment to further strengthen relations between Pakistan and the UK and increase cooperation in various fields was reiterated.

He said that the meeting agreed to further expand security, trade, investment and development cooperation, and the UK has expressed deep interest in Pakistan’s reform agenda and increasing cooperation in various sectors.

Jane Marriott said that economic relations between Pakistan and the UK are strong and the UK is Pakistan’s most important economic partner in Europe, more than 200 British companies are active in Pakistan and the total investment has exceeded Rs 910 billion.

He said that the UK is Pakistan’s third largest export market and the presence of British companies is a reflection of confidence in the Pakistani economy.

The British High Commissioner said that bilateral trade between Pakistan and the UK has reached an all-time high of more than $6 billion last year and British companies are playing an important role in promoting employment, technology transfer, tax revenue and exports in Pakistan.

He said that this strong partnership between Pakistan and the UK is further strengthening the foundation for sustainable development, investment promotion and economic stability.