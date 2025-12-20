Prime Minister’s Adviser, Rana Sanaullah, stated that the verdict in the Toshakhana case is a clear reflection of the corruption during PTI’s tenure. In his statement, he accused the founder of PTI and his team of looting the country during their rule.

Rana Sanaullah further mentioned that the founder of PTI and Bushra Bibi were sentenced in accordance with the constitution and law, highlighting that during PTI’s time, they were targeted with political revenge and false cases.

On the other hand, Minister of State for Interior, Senator Talal Chaudhry, said that the Toshakhana case was a clear one, and a conviction was inevitable as they had no defense.

He added that Bushra Bibi and the PTI founder had taken items such as a rare and expensive necklace in the first Toshakhana case, along with dinner sets and phones, and falsely valued them. He emphasized that the Toshakhana is meant to hold gifts in trust for the government, and they had betrayed that trust by keeping items worth billions for a few rupees.