Lahore: Former Federal Minister Fawad Chaudhry has said that the TLP was banned during the Imran Khan era, the current PTI leadership has been brought in on rent.

Talking to the media on the occasion of his appearance in court, PTI leader and former Federal Minister Fawad Chaudhry said that the PTI leadership goes to London and Canada and we appear in courts.

He said that positive things have happened in Pakistan, we need to talk about it. It was a dream that America would support and praise a country like Pakistan. Saudi Arabia appreciated Pakistan’s services, but despite international successes, no investment came to Pakistan. International companies are returning from Pakistan after completing their work.

Fawad Chaudhry said that the current government needs to bring stability to Pakistan.

The former Federal Minister said that Sohail Afridi spoke very responsibly yesterday. The court said that the CM should be allowed to meet, but Sohail Afridi said that we want to have discussions and talks. This statement is welcome. There is a need to lower the temperature in this environment. Granting Bushra Bibi bail and letting her go home will lower the temperature even more.

He said that the current PTI leadership has been brought in on rent. The ban on TLP was imposed in 2021 during the tenure of PTI founder Imran Khan. Maryam Nawaz has pelted stones at the NAB office, there are videos of it. Maryam Nawaz was acquitted, those videos are also there, play them too, everything will be known. Fawad Chaudhry said that false cases have been made against us.

Earlier, the Anti-Terrorism Court heard 5 cases of burning police vehicles in Mughalpura, Zaman Park and a square near Jinnah House, in which Fawad Chaudhry appeared in the court. The court extended Fawad Chaudhry’s interim bail till November 28.