The transfer of cases to the Federal Constitutional Court is ongoing, while more than 22,000 cases have been transferred from the Supreme Court to the Constitutional Court.

Sources said that cases under Article 184/3 and review petitions have been transferred to the Constitutional Court,

In addition, appeals against decisions of the High Courts under Article 199 have also been transferred.

According to sources, the number of cases transferred to the Constitutional Court may exceed 25,000, with more than 56,000 cases currently pending in the Supreme Court.