Pakistan set Bangladesh a target of 179 runs to win the third T20I.

In the ongoing match in Mirpur, Pakistan scored 179 runs for the loss of 7 wickets in the stipulated 20 overs.

Sahibzada Farhan was the standout for Pakistan with 63 runs. Hassan Nawaz 33, Muhammad Nawaz 27, Saim Ayub 21, Muhammad Haris 5, Faheem Ashraf 4 and Hussain Talat were dismissed for individual scores of 1 run.

Captain Salman Agha 12 and Abbas Afridi returned to the pavilion not out after scoring 1 run.

For Bangladesh, Taskin Ahmed took 3 wickets, Nasum Ahmed took 2 wickets, while Muhammad Saifuddin and Shariful Islam took 1 wicket each.