Daily The Patriot

Sports

Third T20: Bangladesh continue to bat in pursuit of target

By: News Desk

Published: July 24, 2025 | Updated 7 minutes ago

Link copied!

Pakistan set Bangladesh a target of 179 runs to win the third T20I.

In the ongoing match in Mirpur, Pakistan scored 179 runs for the loss of 7 wickets in the stipulated 20 overs.

Sahibzada Farhan was the standout for Pakistan with 63 runs. Hassan Nawaz 33, Muhammad Nawaz 27, Saim Ayub 21, Muhammad Haris 5, Faheem Ashraf 4 and Hussain Talat were dismissed for individual scores of 1 run.

Captain Salman Agha 12 and Abbas Afridi returned to the pavilion not out after scoring 1 run.

For Bangladesh, Taskin Ahmed took 3 wickets, Nasum Ahmed took 2 wickets, while Muhammad Saifuddin and Shariful Islam took 1 wicket each.

Facebook Instagram X-twitter Whatsapp Linkedin

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Sports

Third T20: Bangladesh continue to bat in pursuit of target

Published: July 24, 2025 | Updated 7 minutes ago

Link copied!

Pakistan set Bangladesh a target of 179 runs to win the third T20I.

In the ongoing match in Mirpur, Pakistan scored 179 runs for the loss of 7 wickets in the stipulated 20 overs.

Sahibzada Farhan was the standout for Pakistan with 63 runs. Hassan Nawaz 33, Muhammad Nawaz 27, Saim Ayub 21, Muhammad Haris 5, Faheem Ashraf 4 and Hussain Talat were dismissed for individual scores of 1 run.

Captain Salman Agha 12 and Abbas Afridi returned to the pavilion not out after scoring 1 run.

For Bangladesh, Taskin Ahmed took 3 wickets, Nasum Ahmed took 2 wickets, while Muhammad Saifuddin and Shariful Islam took 1 wicket each.

Facebook Instagram X-twitter Whatsapp Linkedin

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *