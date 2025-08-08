US President Donald Trump has once again ruled out any trade talks with India, creating more problems for Modi.

According to a global news agency, in a conversation with reporters in the Oval Office, President Trump said that until the tariff issue is resolved, there can be no progress on any trade deal with India.

This statement has come at a time when the US has recently imposed another 25 percent import duties (tariffs) on India, after which the total US tariff rate on Indian products has reached 50 percent.

On which the Modi government is not only being criticized around the world, but also in India it is facing severe criticism from the opposition and the public.

Modi’s own supporters are also hiding their faces on this occasion and were propagandizing that Modi will soon be able to convince his friend Trump.

However, the US President’s clear refusal to make a trade deal until the tariff dispute is resolved has dashed Modi’s hopes and propaganda.