Pakistani actress Hira Soomro has made a surprising claim about the presence of jinns in Naran.

In a recent podcast, Hira Soomro said that she encountered unusual events while staying at a hotel in Naran, after which she became convinced that jinns exist in the area.

Hira Soomro swore to the host’s question that she could say with 100 percent certainty that Naran is a ‘heavy place’ and jinns live there. She said that if someone experiences strange events in a hotel in Naran, it is not their illusion, but there are really some such powers there.

The actress said that during her stay at a hotel in Naran, the door of her room kept opening and closing automatically, while there was no one there and there was no air flow.

She further said that there are no fans in hotels in Naran, so even the slightest movement or sound is clearly audible, which is why she twice clearly heard the sound of a flash in her washroom, even though no one was there, which made her very scared.