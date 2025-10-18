PTV’s golden era newscaster Ishrat Fatima is, thank God, well and busy with her daily affairs.

Fake news of the death of world-renowned, former newscaster of Pakistan Television (PTV) Ishrat Fatima spread rapidly on social media.

These rumors have not only worried her fans around the world but also her close relatives.

Ishrat Fatima herself was also surprised by these rumors spreading like wildfire on social media and had to record a video message.

In a video call with renowned host Tawsiq Haider, Ishrat Fatima said that I have just come from a radio program, and today I also have a lot of household chores like washing quilts.

Ishrat Fatima requested people to pray not only for a long life with health but also for survival with honor and dignity.

Her light-hearted and confident answer won the hearts of her fans and put an end to all the rumors.

It should be noted that Ishrat Fatima started her career with Radio Pakistan where she hosted the program Khel Aur Khiladi.

Her strong Urdu, confident voice, calm tone and dignified manner soon made her the most popular voice of PTV’s nine o’clock news and she became a family member in every household.

Ishrat Fatima had initially planned to give a weather bulletin, but suddenly she thought of trying out news reading as well and from there began her journey to everlasting fame.