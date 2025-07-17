Karachi: In a landmark initiative, the Directorate of College Education Karachi has established 30 Help Desk Centres across various colleges in the city, delivering much-needed relief to students and parents alike. This strategic step has significantly improved access to information, support, and services for thousands of families, reducing stress and logistical burdens that previously plagued the college admission and administrative process.

Before the establishment of these Help Centres, the Directorate’s main office would witness long queues and overcrowding on a regular basis. Students and their parents had to travel from distant areas such as Korangi, Orangi Town, Surjani Town, and Gulshan-e-Hadeed, often spending an entire day just to get basic information, submit forms, or resolve admission-related issues. The main office, despite its best efforts, struggled to cope with the high influx, resulting in long waiting times, confusion, and immense pressure on both the public and the administrative staff.

The lack of decentralized support meant that even minor queries required major effort. Students from low-income families, or those unfamiliar with the complex procedures, were often left helpless. Many missed deadlines or failed to complete requirements simply due to lack of timely access to accurate information. For working parents, taking a day off just to accompany their child to the Directorate added to the struggle.

The launch of Help Centres has completely transformed this experience. Now, with accessible and well-informed help desks available within college campuses, students no longer need to travel far or wait in long lines. Each centre provides assistance on admissions, form submissions, required documents, scholarships, exam schedules, and other academic procedures. Trained staff are available on-site to guide students, handle their documents, and resolve their queries professionally and promptly.

“I came here just to ask about the scholarship process. Within minutes, I had all the information I needed. Earlier, I would’ve gone all the way to Saddar and waited hours,” said Hassan Ali, an intermediate student at a Korangi college.

Farzana Bibi, a parent from Orangi Town who accompanied her daughter to the local college Help Centre, shared, “This is a big relief for parents like us. Earlier, visiting the Directorate was a whole-day task. Now, everything is sorted right here near our home.”

This decentralized model has not only made the process efficient but has also fostered a student-friendly and parent-sensitive environment across the city’s colleges. The initiative ensures uniform access to services regardless of geographic location. It has particularly benefited students from the city’s far-flung areas and underprivileged backgrounds by reducing transportation costs, time, and confusion.

“I was so stressed about missing my admission deadline because I had the wrong form. The Help Centre staff guided me and even helped me fill it. I felt supported for the first time,” said Zainab Shaikh, a student in Surjani Town.

“Parents of girls especially are thankful. We can now accompany our daughters to a college nearby rather than send them across the city,” said Shahida Naz, a mother waiting at the Gulshan-e-Hadeed college centre.

Parents have expressed immense satisfaction with the new system, calling it a “long-awaited relief.” The convenience of getting things done at nearby institutions has brought peace of mind and restored public trust in the educational administration.

With this move, the Directorate of College Education Karachi has set a progressive example of how public-sector responsiveness and innovation can directly impact people’s lives. These Help Centres are more than just service desks-they are a step towards inclusive, accessible, and student-centered governance in the education sector.