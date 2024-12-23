Solving problems is not a problem for the government, Ahmed Owais The country cannot afford chaos at this time, says Qamar Zaman Kaira

ISLAMABAD:Editor in Chief Pakistan Group of News Paper Sk Niazi While talking in his renowed talk show Sachi Baat program The way things are going, the talks will be successful, says SK Niazi No one should be abused, Earlier they were saying that they would not negotiate, now they have agreed to negotiate, Negotiations have spread a good trend in the country, Both parties should negotiate with trust in Allah Almighty,

Business delegations are not coming from outside, which is causing loss to the country, says SK Niazi They all have to think about the country together, SK Niazi Leader of Tehreek-e-Insaf Ahmed Owais It is a good thing that negotiations are taking place, Solving problems is not a problem for the government, They will have to get the election audited, The government must demonstrate an open heart, If they have received permission, they are ready for negotiations, It is a good thing that the negotiations are successful.

PPP leader Qamar Zaman Kaira Those who run the country make the decisions, The country cannot afford chaos at this time, says Qamar Zaman Kaira We are asking the government to act on what was discussed with us, Qamar Zaman Kaira Our committee is meeting with the government tomorrow, Qamar Zaman Kaira Hopefully, a solution to this problem will be found tomorrow, Qamar zaman Kaira We want to implement t he agreements that have been reached with us, Qamar zaman Kaira It is a good thing that PTI founder is talking about negotiations, Qamar Zaman Kaira PTI will be successful only if it does not engage in illegal activities, says The government should do whatever it can to talk to them,