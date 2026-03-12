The newly elected Iranian Supreme Leader, Mojtaba Khamenei, has released his first audio statement in which he has given a strong message to the United States.

According to the International News Agency, the newly elected Supreme Leader took a tough stance on the Strait of Hormuz, saying that this important sea passage should be closed to put pressure on the enemy.

Will avenge the blood of each martyr

He further said that Iran will take account of the blood of every person who was martyred in the recent war and attacks. It will never give up its right to avenge the blood of its martyrs.

Ayatollah Mojtaba Khamenei said that Iran is determined to avenge the blood of its martyrs and gave a clear message to the enemy that the Iranian nation cannot be suppressed. The unity of the nation will thwart the enemy’s intentions.

Attacks will continue until US military bases are closed

Ayatollah Mojtaba Khamenei warned that US military bases in the Middle East should be closed, otherwise Iran will continue its attacks.

He added that in the current situation, my responsibilities have increased greatly and I consider the support of the nation as my greatest strength. I pray that Allah will grant me the ability to lead the nation better.

The enemy is targeting the people

Mojtaba Khamenei added that the world has seen that the Iranian people are a great and united nation. If there is no support from the people, no leader has any status.

He added that the enemy is targeting Iran and its people, but the Iranian nation will confront these conspiracies with unity.

Iran’s target is not the people, but US military bases.

In his message, he added that Iran is not targeting any civilian or country, but only military bases are being targeted, and these operations will continue.

Expressing his desire for friendly relations with neighboring countries, Ayatollah Mojtaba Khamenei said that Iran wants peace in the region, but will not back down from defending itself and avenging the blood of martyrs.