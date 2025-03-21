The incessant scrutiny of Indian Muslims’ nationalism has become a defining feature of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s tenure. His administration’s unwavering push for a Hindu-majoritarian state has systematically eroded India’s social fabric. The clashes in Nagpur, triggered by false rumors of desecration during a Vishwa Hindu Parishad and Bajrang Dal protest, exemplify the entrenched cycle of hate. The demand to replace the tomb of the 17th-century Mughal emperor Aurangzeb with a memorial for Maratha rulers is yet another attempt to rewrite history and further marginalize the Muslim community.

For over a decade, the Indian state has deployed predictable tactics, fueling communal divisions to distract from pressing socioeconomic issues and governance failures. The ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has weaponized hate politics, portraying Hindus as under siege to consolidate its power. This narrative, carefully cultivated through propaganda, has deepened societal fractures, proving that prejudice is not just a political tool but a growing existential threat to India’s democracy.

The alarming trend of casting Muslims as descendants of Mughals, implying that they must atone for historical ‘sins,’ underscores the far-right’s bid to erase Muslim identity. Under Modi’s rule, the sociopolitical landscape has drastically shifted—culture, history, and religion are now deeply politicized. Even films and religious festivals like Eid, Diwali, Holi, and Christmas have been communalized, fostering an ‘us versus them’ mentality. The muscular Hindutva rampage continues unchecked, emboldened by a muted response from opposition parties and civil society. Their silence and inaction signal the burial of Nehruvian ideals of social justice, diversity, and pluralism.

What makes this crisis even more perilous is the absence of strong global condemnation. At a time when calls for Muslim massacres and the erasure of Islamic monuments echo across India, the international community, particularly the oil-rich Muslim nations, must go beyond rhetoric and take tangible action. Economic leverage and diplomatic pressure must be employed to hold India accountable for its descent into majoritarian extremism.

The toxic fusion of fascism and Hindutva, if left unchallenged, will not spare other minority communities either. The world cannot afford to ignore this steady march toward authoritarianism, for India’s internal strife has far-reaching consequences. If secularism and pluralism crumble in the world’s largest democracy, the repercussions will be felt beyond its borders. It is time for the global conscience to wake up and stand unequivocally with Indian Muslims before it is too late.