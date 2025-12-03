The United Nations General Assembly on Tuesday adopted a resolution calling for the withdrawal of Israeli forces from the occupied Palestinian territories.

The resolution, titled “Peaceful solution to the question of Palestine,” was adopted by 151 countries, with 11 voting in favor, 11 against, and 11 abstaining.

The resolution stressed the need to immediately resume credible negotiations on all key issues in the Middle East peace process and to convene an international peace conference in Moscow.

The General Assembly called on Israel to fully comply with international law, end the illegal occupation, halt new settlements, and withdraw all Jewish settlers from the occupied Palestinian territories.

The resolution said that any demographic or geographical change in Gaza is rejected, and that Gaza and the West Bank should be unified under the Palestinian Authority.

It was further stated that Israel must withdraw from all Palestinian territories occupied since 1967 so that the Palestinian people can exercise their fundamental right—the right to self-determination.

Pakistan’s Permanent Representative to the United Nations, Osama Iftikhar Ahmed, said during the discussion that the world must translate its promises into action. He said that Pakistan fully supports the Palestinian people’s struggle for freedom, sovereignty, peace and justice.

He stressed that the full implementation of the ceasefire in Gaza, the withdrawal of Israeli forces, the unimpeded provision of humanitarian aid and the immediate reconstruction of Gaza are indispensable.

The Pakistani delegate said that no forced conversion, division, annexation or forced displacement of the occupied territories is acceptable.

He also stressed that only a political path can bring lasting peace — namely, the establishment of a sovereign, full, independent and geographically contiguous Palestinian State on the 1967 borders with East Jerusalem (Al-Quds Al-Sharif) as its capital.