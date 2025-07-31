ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, while highlighting the role of the people, army and law enforcement agencies in eradicating terrorism and extremism from the country, has said that the state of Pakistan has adopted a multi-pronged strategy to combat terrorism.

A review meeting of the Steering Committee established for the establishment of the Anti-Terrorism and State Writ was held under the chairmanship of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif.

The Prime Minister said that the state of Pakistan is determined to eradicate the scourge of terrorism from its roots and the world recognizes our successful operations against terrorists. The state of Pakistan has adopted a multi-pronged strategy in the war against terrorism.

He said that Pakistan has made full and effective use of important elements such as ground operations, relevant legislation, meaningful public communication and discouraging extremist thinking.

On this occasion, the committee directed to make coordination between the federal and provincial governments against terrorism effective and to strictly implement the recommendations of the committee in this regard.

Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif said that the role of the sons of the brave armed forces in this war against terrorism is commendable and commendable. The entire nation, including me, is proud of the officers and their families who sacrificed their lives for the sake of the homeland.

He said that the entire Pakistani nation, brave armed forces, law enforcement agencies and intelligence agencies are united and united in the war against terrorism.

He said that Pakistan’s brave armed forces fought the terrorists vigorously in Operation Radd-ul-Fasaad and Zarb-ul-Azb and the world recognized Pakistan’s victory in the recent historic battle for justice.

In the meeting, the Prime Minister said that the provincial governments, Intelligence Bureau, Ministry of Interior, Counter-Terrorism Department, especially the Punjab Counter-Terrorism Department, have taken very effective steps in this war against terrorism.

The Prime Minister said that a comprehensive, effective and workable strategy is being worked on in Pakistan to completely eliminate Fitnatul Hindustan, Fitnatul Khawarij and other such anti-social elements, and effective actions against smuggling have been taken with the joint actions and cooperation of all relevant institutions, which has made it possible to prevent smuggling.

He said that the prevention of smuggling has had a positive impact on the economy, and only a peaceful and strong state structure free from terrorism restores the confidence of investors at the international level.

Shahbaz Sharif said that to restore the confidence of investors at the international level, the government has brought revolutionary changes such as digitization of all systems and improvement in the tax system. The record increase in the Pakistan Stock Exchange and improvement in global ratings indicate the stability of Pakistan’s economy and this will restore the confidence of foreign investors.

The Prime Minister said that the implementation of the repatriation program for Afghans residing illegally in Pakistan in accordance with international laws is continuing effectively.

The high-level meeting was attended by Deputy Prime Minister Ishaq Dar, Field Marshal Asim Munir, National Security Advisor Lieutenant General Muhammad Asim Malik, Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Attaullah Tarar, Federal Minister for Law Azam Nazir Tarar, Federal Minister for Economic Affairs Division Ahad Khan Cheema, Advisor to the Prime Minister for Inter-Provincial Cooperation Rana Sanaullah, Minister of State for Interior Talal Chaudhry, Chief Secretaries of all provinces, Inspectors Generals and relevant government officials.