The recent amendments to provincial agriculture income tax laws, aimed at aligning their rates with the federal corporate and personal tax regime, mark an essential step in Pakistan’s tax reforms. However, passing legislation is the easier part; the real challenge lies in effective implementation and collection. This issue has come under the spotlight during the ongoing review by the International Monetary Fund (IMF), which is closely monitoring Pakistan’s progress on taxation benchmarks set under its bailout programme. Despite commitments made in the loan agreement, the provincial governments lack the necessary capacity and mechanisms to levy and collect the tax efficiently.

The IMF has underscored the importance of agriculture income tax collection, conducting detailed discussions with the federal and provincial authorities and even organizing a joint technical workshop to explore ways to ensure uniform and effective enforcement. Yet, practical constraints persist. Provinces, particularly Punjab and Sindh, which together contribute more than 90% of the country’s farm output, appear hesitant to enforce the tax. The strong influence of the growers’ lobby in provincial assemblies has historically blocked any meaningful taxation of agricultural incomes. Neither the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) nor the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) can afford to alienate their rural voter base by implementing this law in the near future.

Moreover, enforcing this tax requires significant administrative and structural reforms. Revenue officials need capacity-building to assess farm incomes, which vary drastically depending on region and crop type. The digitization of land records is another crucial prerequisite for ensuring transparency and efficiency in tax collection. Adding to the complexity, a large portion of the agricultural economy remains undocumented, with transactions largely conducted in cash. This makes tax collection a daunting task, as tracking and verifying farm incomes in the absence of proper documentation is nearly impossible.

While the IMF’s insistence on enforcing agriculture income tax is justified, mere pressure will not suffice. It must also assist Pakistan in developing a comprehensive framework for implementation, including technical support for capacity-building, digitization of land records, and formalizing agriculture markets. Without such structural reforms, the newly legislated tax will remain merely a policy on paper, with little impact on revenue generation. The provincial governments must demonstrate political will and take concrete steps to address these challenges if they are serious about broadening the tax base and ensuring economic stability.