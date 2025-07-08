Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif has sought a comprehensive action plan to increase agricultural production and agricultural reforms in the country.

According to a statement issued by the Prime Minister’s Office, a review meeting was held under the chairmanship of Shahbaz Sharif on the performance of the agricultural sector and ongoing reforms.

The meeting was presented with the production of major Rabi and Kharif crops last year, the problems faced by farmers, the future action plan and suggestions.

The task force established on the agricultural sector was briefed in the review meeting on the performance of the agricultural sector and ongoing reforms chaired by the Prime Minister.

The meeting was also informed about the progress in the implementation of government reforms and the impact of climate change on agriculture.

The meeting was attended by Federal Minister for Food Security Rana Tanveer Hussain, agriculture experts and relevant senior officials.

The Prime Minister directed to present a comprehensive action plan for further reforms in the agricultural sector soon and said that improving agricultural production, value addition and increasing exports of agricultural products are the top priorities of the government.

Giving important instructions, the Prime Minister said that a comprehensive long-term and short-term action plan should be presented for modern agricultural machinery, quality seeds, geographical planning of crops and provision of loans to farmers on easy terms. Agricultural research centers should be made more active to increase the per acre production of agricultural commodities.

He said that modern research should be ensured in agricultural research centers under public-private partnership and the services of internationally renowned experts should be availed for the effective use of artificial intelligence and modern technology in agriculture.

Shahbaz Sharif directed that a plan of action should also be presented for the development of small and medium-scale agricultural industries for the production of export goods from value addition of agricultural commodities and steps should be taken to provide all kinds of guidance to farmers for the cultivation of profitable crops and making Pakistan self-sufficient in terms of food security.

The Prime Minister said that a consultative process should be ensured with farmers and other stakeholders for suggestions, and that links and cooperation with provincial governments should be further integrated for the development of the agricultural sector.

He said that farmers should be assisted in adopting climate-resistant seeds and modern agricultural methods to protect against the harmful effects of climate change.

Shahbaz Sharif said that in view of the rains and other climatic changes, a comprehensive plan should be made after detailed consultation with the provincial government for cotton cultivation in new suitable areas, especially in Sindh and Balochistan, and research and planning should be carried out to include biofuels in the country’s energy mix.