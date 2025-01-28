The humid air hung heavy in the air-conditioned chamber of the National Assembly, mirroring the tension that permeated the room. A proposal, audacious in its scope, lay before the lawmakers: a significant pay hike, a testament to their “exceptional” service to the nation.

While the average Pakistani grappled with the harsh realities of austerity, struggling to afford basic necessities, their elected representatives envisioned a life of unparalleled luxury. Their argument was simple: inflation had eroded their meager salaries, and their tireless efforts deserved commensurate compensation. The original proposal, a staggering Rs1 million per month, had been deemed “excessive” by the Speaker, a concession that felt more like a polite suggestion than a genuine objection.

The scene was a stark contrast to the struggles of the common man. The minimum wage, a paltry Rs37,000 per month, offered a grim reminder of the widening chasm between the haves and the have-nots. While the lawmakers debated their “right” to exorbitant salaries, millions across the nation were grappling with hunger and poverty.

The irony was not lost on anyone. The government, under the watchful eye of the IMF, was slashing public sector jobs, forcing thousands onto the streets, all in the name of fiscal responsibility. Yet, when it came to the lawmakers’ own pockets, all principles of austerity seemed to vanish.

This was not an isolated incident. The judiciary, the bureaucracy, and the military, all powerful institutions, enjoyed generous salaries and a plethora of perks, their compensation a stark reminder of the privileges enjoyed by those in power. But the lawmakers, the representatives of the people, were expected to set an example, to demonstrate a sense of empathy and responsibility towards their constituents.

A pay raise, perhaps, was justified. But a jump of this magnitude? An insult to the suffering masses. Such decisions, the people felt, should be part of the annual budget, subject to public scrutiny and debate. Instead, this proposal had emerged from the shadows, a clandestine attempt to enrich themselves while the nation bled.

The fate of the proposal now rested on the shoulders of the Prime Minister. Would he succumb to the pressure from his fellow lawmakers, or would he stand firm, prioritizing the needs of the nation over the desires of the privileged few? The answer, many believed, would define his legacy and the future of the nation.