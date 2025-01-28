No one needs to be afraid of this bill, says Mian Khan Bugti No one can restrict freedom of the press, Azhar Jatoi There is democracy in the country, let it remain, Azhar Siddique

ISLAMABAD: Editor in Chief Pakistan Group of News paper and Chairman Roze News Sk Niazi While talking in His Renowned Talk Show Sachi Baat He said that We had protested against this bill even during the PTI era, The bill was withdrawn after journalists protested, SK Niazi said.Media organizations should have been consulted on this bill. During the founding PTI era, we raised an uproar over this bill, but it could not be passed, Meetings will create problems for the government.

If this bill was to be passed, there should have been a consultation, Maulana Fazlur Rehman was taken into confidence on the occasion of the 26th Amendment.

The government should have taken journalist organizations into confidence on this bill. Member of National Assembly, PML-N leader Everyone knows about this bill, Mian Khan Bugti No one needs to be afraid of this bill. We took the coalition parties into confidence regarding this bill,This bill is about spreading fake . There should be no problem in passing this bill This bill should be taken into confidence, it is not a black law. If he is not taken into confidence, he should not take the series.Parliament has passed this bill,

We also passed the 26th Amendment.There was a lot of noise even on the occasion of the 26th Amendment. We should speak the truth, Mian Khan Bugti Police personnel martyred in November 26 protests. We found out on Friday that this bill was being passed, We said, “Give us a briefing on this bill, after which we will seek approval. They did not listen to us and passed it through the National Assembly. After that, they sent the bill to the committee and got it approved.We were not heard and this bill was passed by the Senate. No one can restrict freedom of the press.Journalists talk about the common man.They cannot silence us by doing this.

We were not taken into confidence If the government makes such decisions, problems will arise, Azhar Jatoi We have to think of national interest first, Azhar Jatoi More than fifty amendments have been made, Azhar Jatoi They repeatedly say that we are with them for spreading fake news, Azhar Jatoi They did not even give the right to appeal on this bill, Azhar Jatoi They are bringing in a law like the one in China, Azhar Jatoi said. This bill has been brought by Mohsin Naqvi, Azhar Jatoi

Mohsin Naqvi himself is in America, he sent the bill from there, Azhar Jatoi These are small things, the government should not make it an ego issue, Azhar Jatoi We have the most complaints about PTI, Azhar Jatoi PTI should not have played its role on this bill, Azhar Jatoi

This bill was passed without listening to us, Azhar Jatoi Our concerns were not heard, Azhar Jatoi We hope President Asif Zardari will not pass this bill, Azhar Jatoi President Asif Ali Zardari is the champion of democracy, Azhar Jatoi President Asif Ali Zardari will have to play his role on this bill, We are asking the government for talks, Azhar Jatoi. Journalist community has protested across the country against the PECA Act, We will continue our movement until our demands are met.We are fighting a war for the country.We will appreciate whatever is good.

Leader of Tehreek-e-Insaf Azhar Siddique Niazi Sahib, you will have to close your media channels now, Prime Minister should resign after this bill comes. The government is only making excuses.How many people were punished under the PECA Act, Azhar Siddique Fake accounts are being created. The government should first show its performance.This bill has been passed only to suppress.People were taken from their homes. There is democracy in the country, let it remain, Azhar Siddique