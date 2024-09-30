Tel Aviv/Washington: Israel will launch a ground attack on Lebanon in the next few hours, which has been reported to the US in advance.

According to Israeli media, the ground operation in Lebanon will be smaller than the 2006 war aimed at destroying Hezbollah strongholds along Israel’s border. The security cabinet is discussing the authorization of a ground attack on Lebanon tonight in Tel Aviv.

US State Department spokesman Matthew Miller says that Israel has notified the US in advance of limited ground operations in Lebanon. On the other hand, a US official told Reuters on condition of anonymity that the position of Israeli troops indicated that a ground attack could happen very soon.

Read more: We will continue to fight until our victory despite sacrifices and sufferings; Interim head of Hezbollah According to Reuters, Amal al-Huriani, the mayor of the predominantly Christian Lebanese village of Jadid Marjawan, located less than 10 kilometers from the border in Lebanon, said that local people have been told by the Israeli army to evacuate the area as soon as possible.

Local residents and a security source told Reuters the Lebanese army was seen withdrawing from several positions along the southern border with Israel, but a Lebanese army spokesman did not confirm or deny the reports.

Hezbollah, on the other hand, says it is ready to face a ground attack. Interim head of Hezbollah, Naeem Qasim, said that Hezbollah continues to fire rockets up to 150 kilometers into Israel’s territory. We know that the fight may be long, but victory will be our destiny.