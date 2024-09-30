ISLAMABAD: The federal government has reduced the prices of petroleum products by 3 rupees 57 paise per litre, the new prices have been implemented from 12 midnight.

The government has reduced the price of petrol by Rs 2.07 per liter after which the new price of petrol has been reduced from Rs 249.10 per liter to Rs 247.03 per litre.

The price of high speed diesel has been reduced by Rs 3.40 per liter after which the new price of diesel has been reduced from Rs 249.69 per liter to Rs 246.29 per litre.

Similarly, the price of light diesel has decreased by Rs 1.03 per liter from Rs 141.93 per liter to Rs 140.90 per liter and the price of kerosene has decreased by Rs 3.57 per liter to Rs 154.90 per liter.

It should be noted that from June 1, 2024 to October 1, 2024, the price of petrol has been reduced by a total of Rs 21.23 per liter while the price of diesel has been reduced by Rs 18.67 per liter.

The new prices of petroleum products were implemented from 12 pm.

Under the direction of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, the benefit of reduction in the prices of petroleum products is being passed on to the people.