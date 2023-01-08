ISLAMABAD: The Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif had a phone conversation with the Managing Director of the International Monetary Fund (IMF), Kristalina Georgieva, about the International Conference on Resilient Pakistan that will take place in Geneva. During the call, Georgieva expressed her condolences to those affected by the floods and supported Pakistan’s efforts to build a more resilient recovery. The IMF will have a meeting with Pakistan’s Finance Minister Dar on the sidelines of the conference to discuss outstanding issues and the path forward. The conference, which will be co-hosted by Prime Minister Shehbaz and United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, will aim to mobilize international support to aid Pakistan in recovering from the floods.

IMF chief declines PM’s invite

The head of the International Monetary Fund (IMF), Kristalina Georgieva, has declined an invitation to attend a conference in person but has offered to participate virtually due to prior commitments. She expressed her sympathy and concern for the human and material losses caused by recent floods in Pakistan and reaffirmed the IMF’s commitment to helping the country during this difficult time. Pakistan’s Prime Minister Shehbaz thanked Georgieva for her concern and assured her that the country is committed to completing its current IMF program successfully.

IMF delegation visit to Pakistan

Pakistan’s Prime Minister Shehbaz has announced that an International Monetary Fund (IMF) delegation is expected to visit the country in the next few days to finalize the ninth review of the country’s economy and release a much-needed bailout tranche of $1.1 billion. During an address, Shehbaz emphasized Pakistan’s desire to complete the IMF bailout program and requested that the terms of the deal be softened to avoid further burden on the masses. The delay in the release of the $1.1 billion tranche, which was originally expected in November, has raised concerns about the possibility of a default as negotiations between Pakistan and the IMF have been stalled by differences.