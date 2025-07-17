Islamabad: The Pakistan Academy of Letters (PAL) hosted a book launch ceremony for Roos Ki Muntakhib kahanian, a collection of short stories by contemporary Russian authors translated into Urdu.

The event was attended by Russian Ambassador Albert P. Khorev, literary scholars, translators, and cultural personalities.

The book includes contributions of renowned Russian writers including G. Sadulaev and T. Tolstaya, which have been translated into Urdu by Dr. Mujahid Mirza.

Ambassador Khorev thanked the organizers and the publishers, while highlighting the importance of cultural cooperation and underlining the importance of literature in building bridges between countries.

He also hinted at the possibility of creating a link between PAL and its Russian counterpart for similar literary collaborations in the future.

The Chairperson of PAL, Dr. Najeeba Arif, stressed the importance of literary diplomacy and emphasized PAL’s commitment towards bringing literature from all across the world into Pakistani languages.

She also proposed a collection of Pakistani short stories to be translated into Russian language and published via the corresponding institutions in Russia.

The event was chaired by the renowned poet and academic, Iftikhar Arif, who discussed the effect of Russian fiction on Pakistani literature. Dr. Mujahid Mirza, the translator, read out the stories and discussed his experiences about the process of translation.

The event was hosted by Munir Fayaz. Dr. Ludmila Vassilieva, Dr. Asma Naveed, Zahid Kazmi, and Almas Haider Naqvi. The speakers discussed the literary importance of the selected stories and how appropriate they are to South Asian readers.

At the end, Ambassador Khorev handed over the monograph Philosophy of Law and the Development of the Russian State-Civilization, written by A.N. Savenkov, to Dr. Najeeba Arif.