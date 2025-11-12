Islamabad: The opposition alliance has warned the government that they will make their lives difficult and will write letters to all foreign ambassadors to terminate all agreements they have made with this government.

Talking to the media along with opposition members, Mahmood Khan Achakzai said that on Friday we will start a movement, we will protest and will not throw a single stone.

He said that we will talk to the ambassadors of all countries, write letters to them and tell them to terminate all agreements they have made with this government.

Mahmood Khan Achakzai said that the United Nations organization says that 45 percent of the people are below the poverty line, would the sky fall if the meeting was postponed today?

He said that the dangerous countries of the world want to make us fight, we have to stop the path to war.

The head of the opposition alliance said that the constitution of Pakistan will be supreme, the parliament will be the source of power, this province will have the first right over the minerals of all the provinces.

Mahmood Khan Achakzai said that we are ready to hold any negotiations, we will make your life forbidden and we request the judges of the judiciary, you can end all this with a pen.

He said that we will have negotiations with the government and the negotiations will be to return our mandate.

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Barrister Gohar Ali Khan said that the powers of the Supreme Court and the Chief Justice have been limited, the post of Chief Justice of Pakistan was abolished but we will restore the post of Chief Justice of Pakistan.

He said that the identity and powers of the judiciary will be brought back, judicial powers have been drastically curtailed in this bill, reform of the judiciary is necessary but the attitude adopted towards judges is unacceptable.

Barrister Gohar said that it was pointed out in the assembly that the office of the Chief Justice has ended, the current amendments are contrary to the spirit of the constitution and new clauses have been added to the constitutional definitions and this amendment has limited the role of the Chief Justice.