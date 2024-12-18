Islamabad: The National Forensic Agency Bill 2024 was approved in the National Assembly session.

According to Express News, the National Assembly session was held today in which the National Forensic Agency Bill 2024 was presented in the House after being approved by the Senate. This bill was presented by Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi.

PPP member Shazia Marri said that the National Forensic Bill 2024 has been approved by the Senate. It is a good bill, but some shortcomings still remain. This bill has opened the way for people to be put in jail. In this bill, a government official has been fined one lakh rupees and imprisoned for one year for knowingly misusing it. Even knowingly, a government official should not be punished so little, the fine should be one million.

She said that in this bill, the word Prime Minister is mentioned in one place, in the rest of the places, the word Prime Minister is not used, going beyond this will create problems, if an official makes a mistake, the fine will be only one lakh rupees, the limit of this fine should be increased to five lakh rupees.

Law Minister Azam Nazir Tarar said that it is very important to have forensic science techniques. The facility of forensic science laboratory will be in Islamabad. Drop Shazia Marri’s amendments today or withdraw them. Let the bill be passed today. Whatever is lacking, Shazia Marri will bring the amendments later. The government will not oppose it. Later, the National Assembly passed the National Forensic Agency Bill 2024.