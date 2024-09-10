PTI leader Ali Muhammad Khan said that the members reached the Parliament House today with great difficulty, what happened in the night is in front of you, arrest is not a big deal in democracy, PTI founder was jailed even after taking 4 pills. I am. My case is not about politics but it is the case of the Parliament. What happened last night, the members had to take shelter in the Parliament House, masked people came to the House and arrested the members from the Parliament Mosque, the stain on the face of the Parliament last night.

It is bigger than May 9, this attack is on Speaker and Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif. Federal Minister Rana Tanveer Hussain said that I remember when we used to shout and say don’t attack the Parliament, we kept saying that tomorrow you Saadrafiq said that we appeal to you not to do such things, do not break the doors of hotels to arrest our sisters and daughters. Rana Tanveer said that Achakzai Sahib fights for democracy but the Prime Minister. Called dishonest, the assembly was dissolved in 5 minutes at the time of no-confidence, there was no democracy at that time, did you get votes for instability or votes for May 9, no one’s mother and sister were left, what kind of culture is this? He further said that Ali Muhammad Khan still has an opportunity to explain to them, the difference of opinion is not that if it is not me, then there is no Pakistan, today everyone is remembering the honor and respect of the House. They are with you, didn’t Shahbaz Sharif invite them for negotiations?