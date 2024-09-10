Karachi: Agricultural scientists of Sindh have developed high-yielding varieties of various agricultural commodities, the provincial government has approved the cultivation of new varieties.

The 36th important meeting of Sindh Seed Council was held under the chairmanship of Minister of Agriculture and Bureau of Supply, Sardar Muhammad Bakhsh Khan Mehr, in which the characteristics of new seeds, newly introduced varieties were approved for cultivation.In the meeting, among the new types of agricultural commodities, cotton Kris 644, Kris 674, Kris 682, new BT 2021 and Mian silk non-BT were approved, wheat IV-3, while Urooj 22, Akbar 19, Sobhani 21 New McPasta has been approved for a partial one-year period. Mustard Cazola, Berry Lemon Golo have also been approved.

Farmers complained in the meeting that the farmers of Sindh have lost lakhs of rupees due to the rice seeds of Punjab, on which the Minister of Agriculture Muhammad Bakhsh Mehr took strict notice of the farmers’ complaint and directed the department to conduct an inquiry. Given, and has asked them for a report in this regard. Muhammad Bakhsh Mehr said that there has been a lot of improvement in the agriculture department, but there is also a weakness which needs to be further improved. New agricultural products will be approved only after consultation with the farmers. After the approval of the act, officers of Sindh will be able to take action against fake agricultural products and companies of other provinces.

Agriculture Minister Muhammad Bakhsh Mehr said that the agricultural development process is being affected due to climate change, as the farming community is more affected by natural calamities, agricultural scientists should speed up research activities taking into account the climatic conditions. . Director General Research Mazhar Careo said during a briefing in the meeting that the new varieties have been developed through modern scientific methods, and these varieties will not only increase agricultural production in the province, but the efforts of agricultural scientists They will play a very important role in making Sindh self-sufficient in the field.

Farmer leader Nadeem Shah said that Sindh will become self-sufficient in cotton and wheat with the approval of new varieties of commodities. Secretary Agriculture Rafiq Ahmed Barro, Director General Research Mazhar Careo, DG Federal Seed Certification, Seed Companies were present in the meeting. The representatives, DG Agriculture Munir Ahmad Jamani, member farmer leaders Syed Nadeem Shah, Syed Miran Muhammad Shah, Syed Zain Shah, Deputy Director of Agricultural Information Munir Ahmed Kaka and other agricultural scientists participated.