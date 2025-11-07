Islamabad: The Ministry of Information and Broadcasting of Pakistan has opened the floodgates of false and fabricated anti-Pakistan claims by Indian media outlets. According to the ministry, recent reports by Indian broadcasters First Post and News18 are based on complete lies and deceit.

The Indian media had claimed in their misleading reports that Pakistan’s military leadership had demanded financial support from Israel in exchange for deployment in the Gaza peace mission.

First Post alleged that the Pakistan Army had demanded $10,000 per soldier from Israel in the US-backed Gaza peace mission, while News18 went a step further and claimed alleged secret meetings between Pakistan, Mossad and the CIA.

The Ministry of Information and Broadcasting has clarified that there is no evidence or official confirmation of any such meeting or financial agreement between Pakistan, Israel or the US. The ministry clarified that both the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the ISPR have not confirmed any meeting or news related to military deployment with Israeli or US institutions.

According to the spokesperson, such negative propaganda campaigns by the Indian media are not new, as India is constantly busy fabricating false stories to damage Pakistan’s diplomatic and military image.

The Information Ministry said that the Indian media is trying to spread chaos and misunderstandings in the region through misleading and provocative reporting, which itself raises a question mark over India’s journalistic standards.