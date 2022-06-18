RAJKOT: Experienced Indian batsman Dinesh Karthik smashed a maiden fifty in Twenty20 Internationals to help set up the hosts’ 82-run victory over South Africa in Rajkot on Friday, sending the five-match series into a decider.

Karthik, 37, who played the team’s first T20 International against the same opponents in 2006, smashed 55 off 27 deliveries to provide late fireworks as India posted 169-6 in 20 overs.

South Africa, which had won the first two matches of the series, got off to a disastrous start in their chase when captain and opener Temba Bavuma was injured after receiving blows to his hand and body.

Quinton de Kock, who had returned to the side after missing the previous two matches due to injury, was run out soon after, leaving South Africa with a mountain too steep to climb.

With Bavuma not returning to bat, the touring side managed only 87 for nine in 16.5 overs.

On Sunday, the teams will travel to Bangalore for the decisive fifth T20.

Avesh Khan, India’s fast bowler, was the most successful with the ball for the hosts, picking up 4-18 by making full use of the bounce on offer from the pitch.

South Africa’s fast bowling attack had earlier pinned India back with early wickets after being put in to bat.

The hosts, who were missing several key players from the series, including regular captain Rohit Sharma and batters Virat Kohli and KL Rahul, appeared to be heading for a low total in their must-win match.

India were reduced to 81-4 in the 13th over when stand-in skipper Rishabh Pant, who has struggled with the bat this series, was out for 17 on a poor shot.

It brought Karthik and Hardik Pandya together, and the right-handed pair resurrected the Indian innings with a 65-run stand.

Karthik hit nine fours and two sixes in his entertaining knock, which had the audience on their feet.

Pandya provided solid support with a 46-ball knock as the hosts scored 73 runs in the final five overs.