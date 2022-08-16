Karachi: On June 18, a judicial magistrate ordered the investigation into the death and post-mortem examination of deceased politician and television personality Aamir Liaquat Husain. On June 22, a Karachi sessions court overturned that decision.

The police intended to do an autopsy when Hussain passed away unexpectedly on June 9, but they only did a preliminary inspection before giving his family possession of the body because they objected to a post-mortem. The next day, he was laid to rest.

A six-member medical board was established for this purpose after a Karachi court magistrate ordered authorities to do a post-mortem on the televangelist’s body on June 18.

The former lawmaker’s children Duaa-e-Aamir and Ahmed Aamir then appealed this decision, which was now approved.The magistrate seemed to have “committed serious irregularity and illegality in delivering the challenged decision, which is illegal and warrants interference by this court,” according to the court ruling, a copy of which is available with Dawn.com.

As a result, the trial court’s ruling was invalid, according to Judge Laghari, who also approved the current revision application.

Using the facts and circumstances of the current case, he said that the case laws given by the attorney for Abdul Ahad, on whose application the magistrate had granted the order to exhume Aamir, were “distinguishable and not relevant