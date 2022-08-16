Islamabad: The Election Commission of Pakistan’s (ECP) ruling in the matter of proscribed financing will be challenged by the PTI, and the Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Tuesday ordered to convene a bigger bench to hear the case.Anwar Mansoor, an attorney for the PTI, was present during today’s session, which was presided over by IHC Acting Chief Justice Aamer Farooq.

Mansoor said that the party had disputed the “fact-finding report” on the matter from the electoral body.He continued by asserting that it was unnecessary to divulge the specifics and that money had been moved from the main account to the provinces.

Mansoor pleaded with the court to make sure that nothing is done in regards to the notification to the parties.

Justice Farooq said, “A larger bench will take up the issue. The case was then scheduled to be heard by a bigger bench, and the hearing was postponed until August 18. (Thursday).

In a unanimous decision earlier this month, the ECP found that the party had indeed received millions of dollars from 351 foreign businesses and 34 foreign individuals, including a US-Indian businesswoman. The ECP then ordered the issuance of a notice to the PTI, asking it to provide justification for why the illegal funds it had received should not be forfeited