Sindh Governor Kamran Khan Tesori said that the decisions of this city will no longer be made by the rich but by the poor themselves, now the journey of development has begun.

According to Express News, the Sindh Governor addressed a public gathering under the Muttahida Qaumi Movement in Surjani Town via video link.

The gathering was attended by MQM national and provincial members, leaders, officials and the people of Surjani Town.

Sindh Governor Kamran Tesori said that the Muhajir nation played a role in the independence of Pakistan, this MQM includes people of all nationalities and this party is a bouquet of all units.

He said that the problems of Surjani Town are estimated, there is one police station here which is insufficient for such a large population, I will ask the MNA here, Dr. Farooq Sattar, to talk to the IG Sindh to build three more police stations here.

He said that today there is still electricity and water supply in Surjani. Obtaining identity cards is a problem for the people of Surjani, the performance of the Water Corporation here regarding sewage and water is disappointing.

He said that one pumping station is enough for Surjani Town, there are no employment opportunities. Kamran Tesori said that he has spoken to the Chairman MQM that now the people of Surjani will make the decisions of Surjani.

The Governor of Sindh said that in the next election, the people of Surjani will decide who will be the MNA and MPA of Surjani. The people of Surjani Town will also decide who will be the local government representatives of Surjani Town, the decisions of this city will not be made by the rich but by the poor themselves.

He said that now the journey of development has begun and it is happening from Surjani Town. The Governor of Sindh said that today a large number of people here are looking towards the MQM to solve their problems, I assure you that the MQM will continue to struggle for your rights till the end.

He said that the rulers will take back your rights if they take them away. I did not indulge in luxury or enjoy the pleasures of governorship after coming to the governorship, opened the governor’s house for the public, taught children, started welfare work. Distributed ration to 1 million people, returned motorcycles to those who had theirs snatched away. Distributed laptops to students.

The Sindh Governor said that I am giving good news to the Bengali brothers that I will make their identity cards in the identity cards of the Bengali brothers who have been living legally, a large number of Afghans have spent money and got their identity cards and passports made. I will also inspect the development works in Surjani Town and inaugurate them.

He said that the second session of IT courses is going to start soon in the Governor’s House. Out of these 50 thousand children, one thousand children will be from Surjani Town, IT campuses will be built in Surjani very soon.

The Sindh Governor said that from today I am announcing the Governor Youth. Those who want to serve the people should be part of Governor Tesori’s team. I ask Education Minister Khalid Maqbool Bhai to announce a university for surgeons. Health Minister Mustafa Kamal Bhai should also build a state-of-the-art government hospital where surgeons can get free treatment.

Reform, transform MQM is in front of the people, Farooq Sattar

Addressing the gathering, MQM leader Dr. Farooq Sattar said that today a reform, transform and then performing MQM is in front of you. The second public gathering will be in Malir and after that public gatherings will be held in Tis Town.

Dr. Farooq Sattar said that 50 seats were snatched in the local body elections and the delimitations were blurred. When the seats of the mayor and deputy mayor were snatched, we boycotted. Today, our decision to boycott proved correct. We told Samran to live his life. He was given a seat as a gift but his performance was zero, but when he thought that we were noble, he became a villain.

He said that the MQM, which took off today, has said that the people were with us yesterday and will be with us in the future too. There are potholes on every road, sewage does not go, water does not come. First Harappa and Moenjodaro were found, now after five thousand years of excavation, this city has emerged as Karachi, but it has also emerged as a living city of 40 million people.

Farooq Sattar said that there is no transport in this city, they stop the work of the Green Line, the K4 has been with the provincial government for 4 years and could not be completed.

Farooq Sattar said that this is the city that has overthrown the throne of this country with its peaceful protests. We have sent a message to the people in power in Islamabad many times that this city belongs to those who built the country and we are the only ones who can run this city. MQM, through its efforts, has given the development package to the MNAs of Karachi. The provincial government has even treated Karachi and Hyderabad as stepchildren.

He said that a water line was laid in Taiser Town with the development funds received from the federal government. A two-way road in Gulshan-e-Maymar was built with the MNAs fund. Somewhere paving work is being done, many streets are being built, and somewhere drainage work is being done. This is a package of 40 billion, while 2 billion will be done in Gulshan-e-Maymar.

He gave the good news that K-4 will be completed next December and 26,000 gallons of water will be provided to the people of Karachi. Dr.

Farooq Sattar said that the MQM’s case for local autonomy is included in the 27th Amendment, the Prime Minister has promised us this. 130 districts of Pakistan will get local and district autonomy. May God grant all parties in the country pass it. I say, Samran, live a few more days. This city belongs to the people of Karachi. The mayor of this city will be a true believer and the deputy mayor will be a daughter of the city.

He said that I am telling the government on the e-challan to correct the Qibla, otherwise 6 million motorcyclists will ride on Shahrah-e-Faiz.