Islamabad: PML-N Senator Irfan Siddiqui has said that the government is not in the mood to contact Imran Khan, does not want to contact him and does not feel the need for any contact. The government has no involvement in the place where Imran Khan is sitting at the moment.
In his statement, he said that the cases against Imran Khan are not cases of hashish, cannabis, opium or heroin or ephedrine, he is in jail in concrete cases, who has gone to meet our leaders? Has Imran Khan gone to meet anyone? When Imran Khan was in power, which leader, including Nawaz Sharif, was not in jail? Did he go to meet anyone? We have no such intention and neither has the government’s business been stopped because of Imran Khan being in jail.
Senator Irfan Siddiqui said that the economy is improving by the grace of Allah, foreign relations are going very well, we have fought a very decisive war with India and have won it by the grace of Allah, our stock market is setting new records, there are 80, 90 thousand prisoners in Pakistan, who should the government go to and why?
He said that yes, if his party has any problems, the Prime Minister has said that brothers, come and sit together, talk. If he is not ready for this, then why should we knock on the door of Imran Khan’s cell? Without him, which business is lifeless?
Irfan Siddiqui said that I do not think that there is any crisis in the country, they say there is a political crisis, there is no crisis here, all the work is going on exactly as per the constitution, laws, rules, regulations, courts are working, governments are working, assemblies are working, markets are open, bazaars are open, foreign relations are going on, delegations are coming from outside, delegations are going abroad, business of the state is going on as usual.
He further said that if Imran Khan is in jail, we did not put him in jail, he himself put himself in jail and now if he is in a dead end, what is his position, he himself is placing stones in his own paths.