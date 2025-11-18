The government has rejected former US diplomat Zalmay Khalilzad’s claim about the presence of Daesh-Khorasan in Punjab, terming his remarks “misleading” and

“creating a false impression” of ISKP activity in the province.

Khalilzad had posted on X that “a senior Daesh-K commander Burhan, also known as Zaid, was killed” in Akhtarabad, Punjab.

The information ministry’s fact-check unit clarified that the incident occurred in Habibabad, Kasur, on March 5, and was documented in an FIR registered in Saddar Patoki police station on

March 6.

It said the victim “was killed by a dacoity/ robbery-related incident or a case of personal enmity,” adding there was “no presence of Daesh elements in Punjab.