Daily The Patriot

Latest News

The government has rejected former US diplomat Zalmay Khalilzad's claim about the presence of Daesh-Khorasan in Punjab

By: dailythepatriotbeta

Published: November 18, 2025 | Updated 50 seconds ago

Link copied!
The government has rejected former US diplomat Zalmay Khalilzad's claim about the presence of Daesh-Khorasan in Punjab

The government has rejected former US diplomat Zalmay Khalilzad’s claim about the presence of Daesh-Khorasan in Punjab, terming his remarks “misleading” and
“creating a false impression” of ISKP activity in the province.
Khalilzad had posted on X that “a senior Daesh-K commander Burhan, also known as Zaid, was killed” in Akhtarabad, Punjab.
The information ministry’s fact-check unit clarified that the incident occurred in Habibabad, Kasur, on March 5, and was documented in an FIR registered in Saddar Patoki police station on
March 6.
It said the victim “was killed by a dacoity/ robbery-related incident or a case of personal enmity,” adding there was “no presence of Daesh elements in Punjab.

Facebook Instagram X-twitter Whatsapp Linkedin

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest News

The government has rejected former US diplomat Zalmay Khalilzad's claim about the presence of Daesh-Khorasan in Punjab

Published: November 18, 2025 | Updated 50 seconds ago

Link copied!
The government has rejected former US diplomat Zalmay Khalilzad's claim about the presence of Daesh-Khorasan in Punjab

The government has rejected former US diplomat Zalmay Khalilzad’s claim about the presence of Daesh-Khorasan in Punjab, terming his remarks “misleading” and
“creating a false impression” of ISKP activity in the province.
Khalilzad had posted on X that “a senior Daesh-K commander Burhan, also known as Zaid, was killed” in Akhtarabad, Punjab.
The information ministry’s fact-check unit clarified that the incident occurred in Habibabad, Kasur, on March 5, and was documented in an FIR registered in Saddar Patoki police station on
March 6.
It said the victim “was killed by a dacoity/ robbery-related incident or a case of personal enmity,” adding there was “no presence of Daesh elements in Punjab.

Facebook Instagram X-twitter Whatsapp Linkedin

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *