ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Member of National Assembly and senior leader Sherafazal Marwat has claimed that the government and the establishment had promised to release PTI founder Imran Khan by December 20.

Speaking to a private TV, PTI leader Sherafazal Marwat claimed that the founder PTI and his workers would be released soon and said that Imran Khan had been approached directly on several occasions.

During the conversation, Sherafazal Marwat made a big claim that representatives of the government and the establishment had promised to release the founder PTI by December 20.

To a question, he clarified that Federal Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi was not the only one who came up with this offer, but representatives of the government and the establishment were also involved.

Also read: We may have to pay a heavy price for the week that has been wasted, Sherafazal Marwat

Regarding the government and establishment’s offer to release the PTI founder, he further revealed that earlier there was a proposal that the PTI founder would be shifted to Nathia Gali and for this, the Governor House was also cleaned, but the PTI rejected the proposal to shift to Nathia Gali.

Sherafazal Marwat said that the intensity of the protest will increase with the PTI founder coming out, while regarding the negotiation committee, he said that no one is individually ready to present written demands, but the PTI founder will be consulted.