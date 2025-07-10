Islamabad: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Member of National Assembly Ali Muhammad Khan has said that if the sons of PTI founder Imran Khan want to come to Pakistan, the government should welcome them. Relatives of the founder PTI can certainly fight politically, but if someone comes to an important position in the party just because they are relatives, there will be voices in the party.

Speaking on Express News’ program ‘Center Stage’, PTI leader Ali Muhammad Khan said that I cannot confirm whether Qasim and Suleman are coming to Pakistan or not, but news has been circulating about their arrival in Pakistan for some days.

Regarding the arrival of Imran Khan’s sons in Pakistan, he said that I do not think they will play a political role. If the sons of the founder PTI want to come to Pakistan, they can definitely come to Pakistan.

He said that the government should welcome the sons of the founder, the relatives of the founder PTI can definitely fight politically, but if someone comes to an important position in the party just because they are relatives, then voices will be raised in the party.

He said that the DNA of our party workers is such that they do not like hereditary politics, but at this time the situation is different, whoever wants to play his role for the release of the founder, he must do so.

Ali Muhammad Khan said that the series of negotiations has been held twice, we do not want the politics of confrontation, the problem will be solved only at the negotiation table, but meaningful negotiations should be held.

The PTI leader said that the prisoners, including the founder, should also come out of the negotiations, decide how to take this country forward, everyone should play their role for the betterment of the country.