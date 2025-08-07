The arrival of the monsoon season in Pakistan has always been a paradox. For an agrarian economy dependent on its life-giving rains, it is a harbinger of prosperity, promising to replenish reservoirs, irrigate crops, and sustain livelihoods. Yet, in an increasingly volatile climate, it has also become a source of immense peril, bringing with it the threat of devastating floods, landslides, and urban chaos. The past few weeks have once again highlighted this stark duality, as heavy rainfall led to significant casualties and widespread destruction, particularly in Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. However, unlike in past crises, the government’s response this year suggests a meaningful, though still evolving, shift toward a more proactive and coordinated approach to disaster management.

Historically, Pakistan’s response to natural disasters has been largely reactive. The catastrophic floods of 2022, which claimed over 1,700 lives and caused an estimated $40 billion in damage, served as a painful wake-up call. They exposed the systemic vulnerabilities of the nation’s infrastructure and the precarious living conditions of millions in informal settlements. In the aftermath, the government, through institutions like the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA), has made notable progress in strengthening its disaster risk reduction framework.

One of the most significant achievements has been the implementation of a more robust early warning system. By establishing the National Emergencies Operation Center (NEOC) and working closely with the Pakistan Meteorological Department, authorities are now better equipped to track weather systems and issue timely advisories. This pre-disaster phase of communication, including advisories on vulnerable districts and infrastructure, is a crucial step in moving from a reactive to a proactive stance. The government’s efforts to preposition supplies, establish emergency operation centers at national and provincial levels, and coordinate with international partners and military components reflect a more integrated and mature disaster response mechanism.

However, the recent tragedies, where collapsing homes in urban areas were a major cause of death, remind us that the work is far from over. A study by the World Weather Attribution group found that human-caused climate change had intensified the recent rainfall by 10% to 15%, highlighting Pakistan’s outsized vulnerability despite its minimal contribution to global emissions. This underscores the need for long-term, structural solutions. Achievements in disaster response must be complemented by ambitious, sustained investment in climate-resilient infrastructure, urban planning that discourages construction in flood-prone areas, and robust public health initiatives to combat waterborne diseases.

The monsoon will continue to shape Pakistan’s fate. By building on the recent achievements in institutional coordination and early warning systems, and by committing to a long-term strategy of climate adaptation and resilient infrastructure, the government can transform the monsoon from a recurring national tragedy into a manageable annual event. The goal must be to secure a future where the rains bring only blessings, not devastation.