Peshawar: Awami National Party (ANP) President Aimal Wali Khan has said that the decision on reserved seats is more shameful than the February 8 buy-and-sell.

ANP President Aimal Wali Khan said in a statement that he rejects the Prime Minister’s Committee formed on the former tribal districts, even the ANP Shangla president should not accept the nominated chairman in the committee, how will he represent the tribal areas, what do the committee members brought from Punjab know about Pakhtun traditions.

Aimal Wali Khan said that if they backtrack on the 25th Constitutional Amendment, we will not accept these lines, the state is silent even after the sacrifice of 18 lives, this is not normal, it is a tragedy.

He said that the helicopter that did not come for the flood victims, came to pick up the VIP, we only got rivers, the mountains and plains were taken by the state, we will fight on our resources like we fight on our father’s legacy.

Aimal Wali Khan said that there will be no compromise on the 18th Amendment, this is the right earned by Asfandyar Wali Khan, if there is an attempt to abolish the 25th Constitutional Amendment, we will firmly oppose it.

The ANP President said that the February 8 purchase and sale was shameful and the decision on reserved seats is even more shameful, if you have brought them, then give them reserved seats as well, you were not afraid at that time when you were giving them 93 MPAs because people in uniform managed each seat and in return billions of rupees went from Pakhtunkhwa.

Aimal Wali Khan said that if my resignation from reserved seats corrects the system, then take my seat, we are not in the fray for power, we are in the fray for our rights.