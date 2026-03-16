Iran will continue to wage war with the US: Moinuddin Haider, For the sake of the country, everyone has to be on the same page: Muhammad Ali Durrani, New elections are needed in the country at this time: Mian Sanaullah

By Staff Reporter

ISLAMABAD: Editor In Chief Pakistan Group of Newspaper and Chairman Roze News SK Niazi while talking in his renowned talk show Sachi Baat, foreign businessmen want to come to Pakistan, money is going out of the country, Trump has started a war all over the world. foreign money should come to Pakistan, the country’s situation needs to be improved, there are too many taxes in the country, Trump has a lot of property in Dubai, corruption is on the rise, the situation in the country is deteriorating day by day, PTI founder also did not do any work during his tenure, there have never been any election affairs in the country.

Former Federal Interior Minister General (retd) Moinuddin Haider said there was no justification for the US to attack Iran, Trump has put the entire world at risk with war, people are leaving business, Trump is repeatedly threatening Iran, America is harassing the whole world, America is imposing higher tariffs on other countries, Iran is fighting with great courage, Iran is launching missile attacks on Israel, the Iranian nation is very brave, Iran has said that oil will not leave here without my consent, Iran will not surrender, Iran will continue to wage war with the US, Nehal Hashmi is an old PML-N member, Nehal Hashmi has made great contributions to the PML-N, this is why Nehal Hashmi has been appointed as the Governor of Sindh, the tax system in the country is very cruel, Trump has business everywhere, A national government is not formed so easily, there is a need for an affair election in the country, the nation did not accept Zulfikar Ali Bhutto’s election, economy improved during Musharraf’s tenure, there is no need for a national government in the current government, Every Pakistani wants whichever government comes to power to fix the situation, I don’t see a national government being formed.

Former Federal Minister Muhammad Ali Durrani said business people in Karachi are very worried, the situation in Karachi is very bad now, Karachi needs to be fixed, the country’s money that is abroad should be brought back, there is a need to bring improvement in the country, the national government has to be formed by the nation, the national government of Ireland was formed by Nelson Mandela, for the sake of the country, everyone has to be on the same page, Terrorism must be eradicated in the country, our borders are secure because of the army, we must end the internal fighting, the government is not ready to leave anyone behind, PML-N and PPP are united, Governor Sindh was appointed with the will of the PPP, PPP and PML-N are fighting each other, we must end our fights, After the struggle for truth, Pakistan’s voice is being heard all over the world, all the elections that have been held have been rigged, Bangladesh elections are ahead of us, fair elections are needed in the country, the current government is not a representative government of the people.

Former Ambassador Mian Sanaullah said businessmen are not coming to the country, there should be no corruption in the country, whoever commits corruption should be dealt with strictly, there was no justification for the Iran war, America no longer has a war strategy, America is not fighting its own war, elections have never been held properly in the country, these two parties are taking turns, why these two parties were formed into the national government, new elections are needed in the country at this time.