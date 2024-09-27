ISLAMABAD: The Election Commission has also challenged the September 14 clarification of the majority of judges on specific seats of the Supreme Court.

According to Express News, the Election Commission has taken a position in the review petition that the Election Commission is not responsible for the delay in the court decision, the explanation of the July 12 decision was filed on July 25 and the Supreme Court issued an order for clarification on September 14.

According to the petitioner, the court did not issue a notice to the Election Commission on the document of Tehreek-e-Insaf and the court did not seek a response from the Election Commission on the documents of Tehreek-e-Insaf. The Election Commission requested that the Supreme Court reconsider the explanation of September 14.

Additional reports of the Election Commission were also submitted to the Supreme Court

In the review case, the Election Commission has also submitted additional reports to the Supreme Court, in which it has been requested to stop the implementation of the decision. In the petition, it was requested that an injunction be granted against the judicial decision until the revision is decided.

According to the Election Commission, the constitution cannot be rewritten under the guise of interpretation.

Additional reports said that the term of joining a political party for independent members is three days, but the Supreme Court changed the wording of the constitution by giving members 15 days. Independent members submitted affidavits of joining the Sunni Unity Council, but in the court decision, the affidavits of the members were completely ignored.

According to the Election Commission, candidates have not submitted declarations of party affiliation under Section 66 and Rules 94 for a political party with an electoral symbol.

The documents submitted by Tehreek-e-Insaf in the judges’ chamber were never presented in the open court, so the relief of specific seats cannot be given to Tehreek-e-Insaf. Tehreek-e-Insaaf has not even claimed its right in any forum, so the decision of the Supreme Court full court is that relief cannot be given to those who are not parties.