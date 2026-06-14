Asif Mahmood

For years, discussions about drug abuse on university campuses have followed a familiar pattern. A disturbing incident comes to light, concerns are raised, and attention turns to enforcement and punishment. By then, however, the damage has often already been done. Prevention rarely receives the same level of attention. That is why the recent initiative by Beaconhouse National University is a welcome development.

The university has launched publications on psychological first aid and substance use control while introducing a Drug Free Safe Campus Model. At a time when students are dealing with academic pressures, uncertainty about the future, social media driven anxieties, and a range of personal challenges, the initiative reflects an understanding of realities that many educational institutions are still struggling to address.

What stands out is the recognition that drug abuse does not emerge in isolation. In many cases, it is linked to emotional distress, poor mental health, peer pressure, or a lack of support. By focusing on awareness, counselling, and early intervention, the university is addressing the problem before it reaches a stage where disciplinary measures become the only option.

Universities are often evaluated by the degrees they award, the rankings they achieve, and the careers their graduates go on to build. Those measures matter. Yet the wellbeing of students deserves equal attention. A young person who is struggling emotionally is unlikely to realise his or her full academic potential, regardless of how strong the institution’s academic credentials may be.

Any parent sending a child to university expects more than classroom instruction. There is also an expectation that students will study in an environment that is safe, supportive, and responsive to the challenges they face. That responsibility cannot rest solely on families. Educational institutions have a role to play as well.

For that reason, the significance of this initiative extends beyond a single campus. It offers a reminder that addressing drug abuse requires more than enforcement. It requires institutions to recognise warning signs early, create support systems, and foster a culture in which seeking help is not viewed as a stigma.

Pakistan’s universities face different challenges and operate with different resources. Not every institution will be able to replicate this model in exactly the same way. The broader lesson, however, is relevant to all of them. Student welfare should not become a priority only after a crisis occurs.

Too often, conversations about drugs begin after lives have already been disrupted. Efforts that focus on prevention deserve attention because they seek to stop the problem before it takes root. If this initiative encourages other universities to think more seriously about student wellbeing, it will have achieved something of lasting value.