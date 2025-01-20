Even more disheartening is that 74,918 of these prisoners, nearly three-quarters of the prison population, are under trial. Trapped in a labyrinthine judicial system, they await justice at a pace so glacial that it would put Dickens’ infamous *Jarndyce v Jarndyce* case to shame.

The root causes of this crisis are clear. Legislative amendments, such as the 2022 revision to the Control of Narcotics Substances Act, have compounded the problem by eliminating parole and probation for drug offenders. As expected, the result has been a surge in incarcerations, particularly in Punjab, where drug-related offences now account for nearly 30% of the prison population. This knee-jerk approach to policymaking reflects a fundamental misunderstanding of criminal justice reform and has worsened the systemic crisis.

Inside the prisons, conditions are nothing short of abysmal. Unhygienic environments, contaminated water, insufficient food, and exploitative labour practices are routine. Inmates struggle to access even basic rights such as family visits and legal consultations, which are treated more as privileges than entitlements. Such conditions strip prisoners of their fundamental dignity, turning prisons into breeding grounds for despair rather than rehabilitation.

The solutions are neither complicated nor out of reach. Pakistan’s justice system must modernize its pre-trial detention practices. A significant number of prisoners are incarcerated for minor offences, which could be better addressed through bail reform and the provision of free legal aid. Implementing alternative sentencing options, such as community service programs, would also provide much-needed relief to overcrowded jails while promoting societal reintegration for minor offenders.

Moreover, the outdated Pakistan Prison Rules of 1978 must be urgently overhauled to align with modern standards. An independent oversight mechanism under the National Commission for Human Rights, empowered to conduct surprise inspections and address prisoner grievances, is essential for ensuring accountability and transparency within the prison system.

With an incarceration rate of just 40 prisoners per 100,000 population — far below the global median — Pakistan’s prison crisis is not a product of high crime rates but of systemic inefficiencies and judicial delays. Addressing these issues is not just a matter of policy; it is a moral imperative. Prisoners may lose their freedom, but no society has the right to rob them of their basic dignity. Reforming Pakistan’s prison system is essential to upholding the principles of justice and humanity.