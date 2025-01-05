WASHINGTON: The White House has decided to fly the national flag at half-mast during the inauguration ceremony of the newly elected President of the United States, Donald Trump, which the newly elected President has also criticized.

US President Joe Biden had issued orders to fly the national flag at half-mast in all federal institutions, including the Capitol, for 30 days from December 29 in honor of Jimmy Carter.

The move to keep the national flag at half-mast for such a long time after the death of the former president has been taken since 1954.

The newly elected President of the Republicans, Donald Trump, will be sworn in as the 47th President of the United States on January 20 and will remain so until the 30-day period of keeping the American flag at half-mast is completed.

Donald Trump said in a statement on his social media website Truth Social that the Democrats are insulting our national flag and will likely be downed at my inauguration.

The American website USA Today made an interesting comment on the words used in Trump’s statement for flagpoles and pointed out Trump’s mistake.

It was reported that the term Trump used is used to fly flags on ships and is not usually used to refer to flagpoles on buildings.

In his statement, Trump continued to criticize the Democrats’ decision to the president, saying that he considers this decision to be great and is very happy, but in reality they do not love our country and only think about themselves.

White House Press Secretary Karen Jean Perry told reporters that President Joe Biden will not change this decision or reconsider not to lower the flag.

It should be noted that former US President Jimmy Carter died last week at the age of 100 and his body will lie in state at the Capitol Rotunda from January 7 to January 9, and his funeral will begin this week in his home state of Georgia.

Donald Trump has said that he intends to attend Jimmy Carter’s official funeral at the National Cathedral in Washington on January 9.

On the other hand, President Joe Biden has indicated that he will attend Trump’s inauguration ceremony so that the transfer of power is normal, while previously Donald Trump did not attend Joe Biden’s inauguration ceremony in 2021 after his defeat in the presidential election.