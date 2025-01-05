Two videos that went viral on social media have created a stir. These videos were clips of Pakistani dramas in which the bold scenes of the hero and heroine showed shocked and angered everyone.

As soon as the video clips went viral, users expressed surprise as to how such immoral scenes could be shown in a Pakistani drama.

Social media users slammed the hero, heroine and director of this drama serial of a private TV channel.

Users expressed their anger and said that we live in an Islamic country and our Eastern traditions do not allow this absurdity.

These videos were also shared with strong objections by reputable journalists and social media accounts and PEMRA was demanded to take action.

In these video clips, it seems that the hero and heroine are kissing.

However, the fact is that both videos have been prepared with the help of artificial intelligence, for which scenes from two drama series were used.

One clip is from the drama ‘Ishq Murshid’ starring Bilal Abbas Khan and Dar Fashan Saleem, while the other is probably from Danish Taimur and Hiba’s drama Jan Nisar.

If we look at the episodes of both these dramas, it becomes clear that there was nothing immoral in these scenes. In these scenes, the hero and heroine are talking.

However, these scenes were mixed up with the help of AI technology and then went viral in the same way.

With the help of artificial intelligence, the scenes were shown as if the actor and actress were kissing, while the reality is completely opposite.