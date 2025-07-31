Islamabad:The Ambassador of Kazakhstan to Pakistan, H.E. Mr. Yerzhan Kistafin, held a meeting with prominent businessmen from Islamabad, representing diverse sectors including construction, real estate, information technology, tourism, education, printing, security services, and light industry. The visiting delegation was led by Mr. Rashid Humayun, Chairman of the Center for International Business & Expo Organization (CIBEO).During the meeting, both sides held detailed discussions on promising areas of cooperation and exchanged views on strengthening direct ties between entrepreneurs of Kazakhstan and Pakistan.

Ambassador Kistafin briefed the participants on past and upcoming business events, as well as ongoing initiatives to establish sustainable business platforms aimed at enhancing the Kazakhstan-Pakistan business dialogue.Pakistani business representatives expressed keen interest in exploring potential areas of collaboration and developing mutually beneficial projects with their Kazakh counterparts.As a key outcome of the meeting, the two sides agreed to organize a dedicated business event in the near future under the platform of the Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce & Industry (FPCCI), which will serve as a broader forum to showcase Kazakhstan’s investment and trade opportunities to the Pakistani business community.