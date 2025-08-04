Lower Dir: A police officer was seriously injured in an attack by terrorists on a police post, while the terrorists fled after the attack.

According to the police, a police post in Maidan Gul area of Lower Dir was suddenly attacked with hand grenades and heavy weapons by terrorists, as a result of which an elite force officer was seriously injured, who was immediately shifted to the District Headquarters Hospital in Timergara, where his condition is said to be critical.

Immediately after the incident, the police retaliated vigorously, forcing the terrorists to flee. After the attack, more police personnel reached the spot and a search operation has been launched in the area.

Officials say that the security forces are on full alert and an operation is underway to find the attackers. Panic spread in the area after the incident, while security agencies have further tightened surveillance at sensitive places.