Pakistan is becoming a problematic, independent state

Pakistan is facing many challenges, Ali Azad

Law enforcement is lacking in Pakistan, Senator Humayun Mohmand

Banning a party is not a solution to the problem, Abid Zubair

ISLAMABAD:Chief Editor Sardar Khan Niazi’s conversation in Sachi Baat programme

Terrorism will not stop until we reform ourselves,

Terrorism will come under control if our internal problems are solved

President Islamabad High Court Bar State Ali Azad’s program talk in Sachi Baat

Tehreek-e-Insaf leader Humayun Mohmand’s talk in Sachi Baat program

Lies are the root of problems in Pakistan,

If a few people rise above the order, then where will the system go, Humayun Mohmand

People’s hatred of political leaders is born here,

Media plays an important role in forming public opinion,

The Holy Prophet also taught us that lies are the root of sins,

Society can only be healthy when all individually take care of themselves,

There can be improvement if rule of law and supremacy of constitution is established,

Everyone is insecure in our society, law should be equal for all, free state

Someone said that when the state of the country will change, it will change when we change

Everyone has to play their role in their own field

Our tragedy is also that if a person becomes an officer, he brings his entire family, Ali Azad State

There is also a serious lack of merit in Pakistan, Senator Humayun Mohmand

From 1971 till now, everyone who came has made appointments based on merit,

When Tehreek-e-Insaf came, Pakistan’s GDP was 5.8 percent,

PTI is currently the single largest party in Parliament

A foreign-funded, terrorist and national security-threatening party can be banned, Ali states

If a party is banned, a negative message will be sent to the people

As a law student I am not in favor of banning any party,

Former President Supreme Court Barconsul Abid Zubair conversation in Sachi Baat program

Before banning, it has to be proved that the party is a threat to national security, Abid

The situation in Balochistan and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa is continuously deteriorating, Abid

The government seems to be in a daze, former President Supreme Court Bar Council

Several decisions of the judiciary are not being implemented,

I am of the opinion that the retired judges should be given the opportunity to live with their families, state Ali

Is there a need to appoint retired judges, is the bloodshed over,

Institutions will be strengthened by correct decisions and their stature will be built,

Retired judges have done excellent work in their tenure, now what will be their position in the judiciary, Humayun Mohmand

If the party is banned, its MNAs and MPs will disappear, then how much will be left of the parliament,

The Supreme Court Bar Council has always opposed ad hoc judges,

The appointment of ad hoc judges will be a violation of the concept of sheer merit,

Pakistan’s politics has become a business, businessmen are doing politics,

Judiciary is being destroyed by appointing ad hoc judges for the sake of one person, Humayun Mohmand

Retired judges who refused to become ad hoc judges have grown in stature,

Retired judges should show grace and refuse to be ad hoc judges, he added

Tehreek-e-Insaf will not only take back its seats but will also form its own government, Humayun Mohmand