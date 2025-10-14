PTI founder Imran Khan has said that there is a risk of increasing terrorism as a result of tension with Afghanistan, the solution to end terrorism should be found politically.

After meeting PTI founder Imran Khan during the hearing of the Toshakhana II case in Adiala Jail Rawalpindi, Chairman PTI Barrister Gauhar Khan, Senator Ali Zafar and Barrister Saif while talking to the media said that this was the first meeting with the founder after the change in KP, the founder thanked all the MPAs and expressed happiness.

He said that the founder has also appreciated Ali Amin Gandapur, the founder has the vote of PTI in KP, the one the founder nominates will become the Chief Minister, the founder has congratulated all the officials, the founder has said that the government is the right of the one who has the mandate, hopefully the issue of oath will be resolved amicably.

They said that the founder mentioned terrorism and said that PTI condemns all types of terrorism, this problem has to be solved, the army is also mine, the martyrs are also ours, the blood of the common people should not be shed, the solution to end terrorism should be found politically.

PTI leaders said that the founder said that he criticizes the policies against terrorism, also condemned the incident of Mureed and said that an exemplary government should be established in KP.

Barrister Saif said that the founder condemned the violence against TLP, and said that the violence against TLP should be protested.

He said that the founder has said that his family is in the army, he has no enmity with the army, the distribution of treason certificates should be stopped.

He said that the founder said that operations have been carried out against terrorism in the past, the founder has said that there is a risk of terrorism increasing as a result of attacks on Afghanistan.

During this, Barrister Gohar Ali Khan was asked that you are saying that terrorism should be dealt with under the National Action Plan, DG ISPR is also saying the same, so where is the problem?

Barrister Gohar Khan replied that people are creating confusion without reading the National Action Plan, we mentioned the National Action Plan and targeted operations in our press release of the All Parties Conference in January.

The journalist asked that the DG ISPR has put forward the Revised National Action Plan, do you agree with it?, Barrister Gohar Khan replied that I have not seen or read those points, but the National Action Plan is definitely mentioned in our press release, confusion should not be created, there is a difference in strategy, the founder is only saying that only military operations are the solution to problems.

The journalist asked that the founder PTI has also signed the National Action Plan, he replied that we do not want chaos, the founder said that he had also talked to General Bojo for the sake of the country.