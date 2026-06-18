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Tax on social media income, National Assembly Finance Committee also approved

By: dailythepatriotbeta

Published: June 18, 2026

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The Finance Committee of the National Assembly has also approved the proposal to impose tax on income earned from social media in the financial year 2026-27.

Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) officials said that if dollars come to the bank from YouTube, withholding tax will be levied there, as the country currently earns up to Rs 10 billion from social media.

According to the FBR, a 5 percent withholding tax will be levied on social media income.

The Finance Committee of the National Assembly also approved the proposal to abolish the one percent advance tax on exporters.

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Latest NewsSci-Tech

Tax on social media income, National Assembly Finance Committee also approved

Published: June 18, 2026

Link copied!

The Finance Committee of the National Assembly has also approved the proposal to impose tax on income earned from social media in the financial year 2026-27.

Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) officials said that if dollars come to the bank from YouTube, withholding tax will be levied there, as the country currently earns up to Rs 10 billion from social media.

According to the FBR, a 5 percent withholding tax will be levied on social media income.

The Finance Committee of the National Assembly also approved the proposal to abolish the one percent advance tax on exporters.

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Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *