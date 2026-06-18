The Finance Committee of the National Assembly has also approved the proposal to impose tax on income earned from social media in the financial year 2026-27.

Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) officials said that if dollars come to the bank from YouTube, withholding tax will be levied there, as the country currently earns up to Rs 10 billion from social media.

According to the FBR, a 5 percent withholding tax will be levied on social media income.

The Finance Committee of the National Assembly also approved the proposal to abolish the one percent advance tax on exporters.