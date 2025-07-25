RAWALPINDI: Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee General Sahir Shamshad Mirza was called on by the Chief of General Staff of Tajikistan at GHQ and discussed various issues.

According to ISPR, Chief of General Staff of the Armed Forces of Tajikistan and First Deputy Minister of Defense Major General Saeedzoda Bobojun Abdul Qadir called on Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee, General Sahir Shamshad Mirza at Joint Staff Headquarters Rawalpindi.

The meeting discussed the changing security situation in the region and common strategic interests. Both the military leaders appreciated the brotherly relations between Pakistan and Tajikistan and expressed their determination to further strengthen defense cooperation.

The Tajik guest appreciated the professional capabilities of the Pakistani Armed Forces. He paid tribute to their sacrifices in the war against terrorism. On arrival at Joint Staff Headquarters, the distinguished guest was presented a guard of honor by a smart contingent of the three armed forces.